Mercedes-Benz strengthens EV battery alliance with China’s CATL

Mercedes-Benz and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) are expanding their partnership for the development of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

The agreement covers the full range of battery technologies, from cells across modules for Mercedes-Benz cars, to entire battery systems for its vans.

The Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker is accelerating its ‘Electric First’ strategy with advanced, CO2-neutrally produced battery cells, modules and systems supplied by CATL.

The two companies have already started working on future battery generations to be introduced in a number of vehicles within the next few years.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG said: “We intend to lead in battery technologies so we are now combining our own research and development expertise with bold partners. We will integrate cutting-edge battery systems to create luxury cars with outstanding range, charging speed, safety and sustainability. Working with CATL will see us accelerate our transformation towards carbon neutrality.

“CATL will be a major supplier securing capacity for the next generations of our EQ products in the years to come.”