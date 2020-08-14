Nearly half of British firms say CHP contributes to their sustainability targets

Nearly half of British firms say CHP contributes to their environmental sustainability targets.

That’s according to the results of a survey ran from 30th June to 20th July for the webinar ‘Unlocking your CHP’s potential: A guide to maximising benefits & minimising waste’.

During the webinar, Enel X offered insights on how its generation energy and optimisation solution, GEO, could help users meet site demands in the most cost-efficient and environmental way.

The findings of the survey show 47.3% of businesses believe CHP contributes to their environmental sustainability targets – however, a considerable 42.11% say CHP technology doesn’t tap into their net zero goals and 10.53% suggest they don’t know.

More than a third are convinced that they receive in returns what they expected in the first place but almost a quarter (18.4%) seem to be dissatisfied with the results of their CHP use, with 31.5% being unsure if the technology meets their expectations.

More than half of the respondents questioned said they have been using their CHP technology for more than three years – 26.4% of users don’t know when they first commissioned their CHP project and 11.3% reported they have done so in the last 12 months.

Around a third of the users said their CHP units were designed based on their past needs, while they serve the current needs of 27.6% and future needs of 21.2%.

The most usual optimisation of CHP is either for heat site load (30.2%) or for a combined heat site load and electricity site load (30.2%), with more than a quarter stating they are not aware of any optimisation, while 13.9% citing a triple action of CHP optimisation, heat site load, electricity site load and electricity export.

When asked about the return on investment, more than half admitted they don’t know much about it, while 20% estimated their return is between 6-10%, with 17.5% of people saying they expect a return of more than 11%.

An additional tenth of respondents say the return on investment of CHP deployment and investment is less than 5%.