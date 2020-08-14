Rolls-Royce resumes testing of advanced low emission technology for engines

Rolls-Royce has started its latest phase of testing on its low emission technology for the next generation of engines in Derby.

Reducing emissions from gas turbines is part of the company’s wider sustainability strategy, which also involves support for the increased use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) and research into disruptive propulsion architectures and technologies.

An ALECSys (Advanced Low Emissions Combustion System) demonstrator engine improves the pre-mixing of fuel and air prior to ignition, which is expected to deliver a more “complete combustion of the fuel”, resulting in lower NOx and particulate emissions.

The first series of tests started in 2018 and the latest phase will focus on validating emissions performance, engine control system software and functional performance.

Andy Geer, Chief Engineer and Head of UltraFan said: “We know that the future of aviation can only be founded on greater sustainability and these tests are one element in our drive to support that goal. We’ve been excited by our results so far and we are now going to push on and see what more ALECSys can deliver.”

The tests come as Rolls-Royce is starting to build the first parts of the UltraFan demonstrator, which is expected to offer fuel savings of 25% over the first generation of Trent engine.