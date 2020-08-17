Bosch inks 12-year PPA for solar power with Vattenfall

Bosch and Vattenfall have signed a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for solar power in Germany.

The contract will see Bosch being supplied with renewable electricity from a 10MW solar farm that Vattenfall is planning to build in the region of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in north-eastern Germany.

The commissioning of the solar project is scheduled for the beginning of 2021 and electricity delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

The PPA supports Bosch’s ambition to become climate neutral by the end of 2020 and gradually improve the quality of its carbon neutral position by 2030 by further investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency measures.

Volkmar Denner, CEO of the Bosch Group said: “Climate change isn’t taking a break, so neither are we. By the end of the year, we will achieve our ambitious goal of no longer leaving a carbon footprint.

“Our efforts for the energy transition will continue after 2020. Investing in renewables is an important testament to this.”