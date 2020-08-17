Double vision – global energy specialist in finals for 2 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards

Outside GPG’s new HQ, from left GPG Group Finance Director, Chris Baty, Chris Anderson, Hay & Kilner Law Firm, Michael Cantwell, RMT Accountants & Business Advisors and Peter Udall, Gateshead Council.

The global energy specialist has reached the finals in The LDC Growth through Innovation Award and The Lloyds Bank Mid-Market Business of the Year Award.

Global Procurement Group unites and consolidates a wealth of energy experience and expertise that spans Europe, US and Asia. It specialises in energy management and procurement and world-leading technological innovation, enabling businesses to proactively manage their energy requirements; cutting costs, consumption and carbon.

With offices in Gateshead, Newcastle, Leeds, the US, France, Malta and India, it has built trusted business and supplier partnerships globally, since being founded by Fokhrul Islam, almost a decade ago.

Over the last four years to 2019/20, the global energy innovator has quadrupled turnover to more than £43m. It estimates that by the end of 2020 its headcount will be in the region of 700.

The UK operation – Northern Gas and Power – continues to expand, recently taking four floors of a new, six-storey, state-of-the-art Gateshead waterfront HQ – the very latest grade A property development in north east England.

Group Finance Director Chris Baty, said: “We’re delighted to be a finalist in two categories in these prestigious awards. It represents the culmination of a massive effort from every single person in the business over the last 12 months in what have been exceptionally challenging circumstances.

“In tough conditions during Covid, we’ve launched some fantastic new products to support our 18,000 customers: ClearVUE. Lite and our new, smart-grid connected online price comparison engine – BusinessEnergyQuotes.com, for the micro and SME market across the UK. We are also soon to launch ClearVUE. PRO, the very latest in energy metering, monitoring, management and targeting, giving businesses greater insight into (and control over) their energy.”

Michelle Ord, North East Chamber of Commerce, Senior Relationship Manager, said “This is a great accolade for a real North East jewel in the crown. The continued drive and focus on future growth by the business has been exceptional – leading to both job and revenue creation across the north east. Its expansion overseas too is impressive.

“The expertise possessed by the business in terms of industry knowledge has clearly been recognised in these prestigious awards. It’s a great achievement and we wish them all the best in the finals.”

Previous Lloyds award winners include fitness guru Joe Wicks, Timpson CEO James Timpson OBE, DPD UK, and Hotel Chocolat.

Sarah Austin, Awards Director, said “When it comes to business recognition, the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards are the ones to win. They allow any successful organisation to tell their story, from large private and public companies, to thriving entrepreneurial businesses, promising start-ups and established SMEs. This year has been hugely competitive so well done to all the finalists.”

Visit www.nationalbusinessawards.co.uk for more information.

This is a promoted article.