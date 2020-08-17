Eastern California ‘may have felt the hottest temperature on Earth since 1913’

On Sunday afternoon, Death Valley in Eastern California may have felt the hottest temperature on Earth since July 1913.

That’s according to the National Weather Service which wrote on Twitter: “This is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130°F (54.4°C). In July 2013, it last reached 129°F (53.8°C). If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site.”

We've released a Public Information Statement (PNS) that describes the process. pic.twitter.com/lAl8NQDCyp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2020

Along with the deserts in the Middle East and the Sahara, Death Valley is considered to be one of the hottest places on earth.

On the afternoon of 10th July 1913, the United States Weather Bureau recorded a high temperature of 134°F (56.7°C) at Furnace Creek in Death Valley, which stands as the highest ambient air temperature ever recorded on the surface of the Earth.