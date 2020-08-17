Green light for 50MW subsidy-free solar and battery storage project

Planning permission has been secured for a new 50MW solar and battery storage project near Swindon that will be built without government subsidies.

Swindon Borough Council granted approval to Pegasus Group on behalf of JBM Solar for the project, which is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 15,500 homes every year.

Pegasus Group said the site near Stanton Fitzwarren will be capable of dual-use farming during its operational period, with small livestock able to graze the land between the solar panels.

Up to 80 jobs will be created during the construction phase – expected to last around six months – and an additional 106 temporary jobs in the wider economy.

Simon Chamberlayne, Planning Director at Pegasus Group, said: “We are extremely pleased that this application has been approved. Our experienced team worked hard to put together a well-considered proposal. We are delighted to support JBM Solar Projects with this major development.

“This project brings significant benefits, primarily through the generation of renewable energy, providing enough low carbon electricity to power the equivalent of 15,500 homes’ annual energy needs. It will make a valuable contribution towards meeting the government’s long term net zero targets. The resulting economic investment and ecological and landscape enhancements will also benefit the local area.”