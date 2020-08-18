Floating solar plant as big as 45 football pitches begins construction in Singapore

Construction has started on a floating solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, which claims to be ‘Singapore‘s largest’.

The 60MW floating solar PV system will be developed on Tengeh Reservoir and will be as big as 45 football pitches.

The national water agency PUB and Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore, a subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, will work together for this project, which is expected to generate enough energy to power PUB’s water treatment plants, offsetting 7% of its annual energy needs.

The project incorporates technology that is designed to address Singapore’s climate conditions – double-glass PV modules were chosen instead of the single-glass to maximise energy generation and service lifespan.

The system is also backed by a digital monitoring platform which features safety cameras and a live video monitoring process that helps to track environmental factors such as wind speed, solar exposure and ambient temperature.

Ng Joo Hee, Chief Executive at PUB, said, “With this floating solar power plant, which we believe to be one of the largest in the world, PUB takes a big step towards enduring energy sustainability in water treatment. Solar energy is plentiful, clean and green, and is key to reducing PUB’s and also Singapore’s carbon footprint.”