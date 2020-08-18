Pozitive Energy are sponsoring Consultancy of the Year at TELCA 2020 – but what will it take to win?

We’re delighted to announce Pozitive Energy is sponsoring Consultancy of the Year at TELCA 2020 – but what will it take to win the coveted award?

I spoke to Steve Daniels, Chief Sales Officer of Pozitive Energy, about who he sees taking the trophy – he said the winning broker would be innovative, able to have coped with COVID-19’s market disruption and above all else, ethical.

He added: “We feel that someone who is there at the forefront, who is championing the cause, is someone that would be a worthy winner.

“It will really up their profile in the marketplace, it will help them win new business, and just as importantly it will help them to retain new business as well and show they have achieved something others haven’t and put them at the forefront of energy broking.

Mr. Daniels noted consultancies have a ‘very, very important place’ in the market and stressed they add a “huge amount of value” to customers thanks to their resources and skillsets.

