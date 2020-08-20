Infrastructure, Technology

Elkem selects site in Norway for battery materials plant

The Northern Recharge project at Herøya Industrial Park aims to make batteries greener with lower carbon emissions

Priyanka Shrestha
Thursday 20 August 2020
Image: Elkem

Chemical industry group Elkem has selected an industrial park in Norway for a potential large-scale battery graphite production facility.

Called Northern Recharge, the project at Herøya Industrial Park aims to make batteries greener with lower carbon emissions and supply the fast-growing battery industry.

Stian Madshus. Vice President for Elkem Battery Materials said: “It is a pleasure to announce that we have selected Herøya Industrial Park as the site for our Northern Recharge project.

“This enables us to build a highly cost-effective plant with good access to renewable energy, potentially lowering CO2 emissions by 90% compared to alternatives based on fossil energy. We also secure close proximity to our pilot plant and internationally leading research environments within material technology.”

Elkem – a supplier of advanced silicone solutions for battery packs, protection of electronics and cable protection – adds with graphite being the leading anode material in lithium-ion battery cells, demand is expected to increase more than 10-fold by 2030.

It expects to make a final investment decision for the plans in 2021.

