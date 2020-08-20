Elkem selects site in Norway for battery materials plant

Chemical industry group Elkem has selected an industrial park in Norway for a potential large-scale battery graphite production facility.

Called Northern Recharge, the project at Herøya Industrial Park aims to make batteries greener with lower carbon emissions and supply the fast-growing battery industry.

Stian Madshus. Vice President for Elkem Battery Materials said: “It is a pleasure to announce that we have selected Herøya Industrial Park as the site for our Northern Recharge project.

“This enables us to build a highly cost-effective plant with good access to renewable energy, potentially lowering CO2 emissions by 90% compared to alternatives based on fossil energy. We also secure close proximity to our pilot plant and internationally leading research environments within material technology.”

Elkem – a supplier of advanced silicone solutions for battery packs, protection of electronics and cable protection – adds with graphite being the leading anode material in lithium-ion battery cells, demand is expected to increase more than 10-fold by 2030.

It expects to make a final investment decision for the plans in 2021.