‘World’s largest’ battery storage project unveiled in California

The Gateway Energy Storage project in San Diego County, currently with a capacity of 230MW, is said to be on track to reach 250MW by the end of the month

Priyanka Shrestha
Thursday 20 August 2020
Image: LS Power

A battery storage project claimed to be the largest of its kind in the world has been unveiled in California.

The Gateway Energy Storage project in San Diego County, currently with a capacity of 230MW, is said to be on track to reach 250MW by the end of the month.

It follows LS Energy’s previous battery project in Vista, which has been operating since 2018 and was the largest battery storage project in the US at 40MW till date.

The company has additional projects in development or construction in both California and New York, including Diablo Storage with a 200MW capacity in Pittsburg and the 316MW Ravenswood Energy Storage project in Queens.

John King, LS Power Head of Renewables said: “Gateway and LS Power’s other California-based energy projects will support the state in its clean energy and storage goals.

“LS Power is a first mover in commercialising new technologies and developing new markets. By charging during solar production or off-peak hours and delivering energy to the grid during times of peak demand for power our battery storage projects improve electric reliability, reduce costs and help our state meet its climate objectives.”

