Efficiency & Environment, Technology, Top Stories

Dixons Carphone becomes the ‘first tech retailer’ to join EV100

The electronics and telecoms retailer has pledged to build new EV charging infrastructure and deploy a miles-per-gallon strategy for its drivers

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 24 August 2020
Image: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock

British electronics and telecoms retailer Dixons Carphone has become the latest name to sign up to Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, switching its fleet to electric and alternative fuel vehicles by 2030.

The move to join the global movement which currently includes around 80 major companies including AstraZeneca, DHL, IKEA, LeasePlan and Unilever, claims to be the ‘first’ coming from a tech retailer.

In addition to switching to electric vehicles (EVs), as part of the EV100 commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, the firm has pledged to install EV charging points wherever possible across its sites.

The company will also incorporate miles-per-gallon targets for its drivers to ensure a year-on-year reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

In a statement, it said: “EV100 is really driving the environmental agenda forwards and encouraging businesses to change for the better.

“We are constantly looking for ways how to positively impact the communities we operate in and we are proud to do our part by using more environmentally friendly transport.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast