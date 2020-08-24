New partnership formed for energy storage site in Masdar City

A new agreement has been signed between Azelio and ALEC Energy for a renewable energy storage site in Masdar City.

The former company will install a verification project in Abu Dhabi in the third quarter of this year in partnership with Masdar and Khalifa University.

The purpose of the installation is to evaluate Azelio’s energy storage technology for inclusion in Masdar’s product portfolio for current and future renewable energy projects.

Azelio and ALEC Energy’s agreement covers a collaboration of more than 49MW of installed capacity.

James Stewart, ALEC Energy’s General Manager said: “We are very excited about this solar storage collaboration with Azelio and are working on a number of other identified regional opportunities to introduce this innovative storage solution for larger schemes as the Azelio product moves through its structured development programme.”

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City is expected to be one of the world’s most sustainable communities, made up of a rapidly growing cleantech cluster, business free zone and residential neighbourhood with restaurants, shops and public green spaces.

Yousef Baselaib, Executive Director of Sustainable Real Estate at Masdar added: “As Abu Dhabi’s home of innovation and R&D, Masdar City is proud to be the location for this pilot project that has the potential to improve battery storage capability for renewable energy projects.

“The success of this project could help aid a sustainable recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and advance the energy transition around the world.”