Renewables made up 57% of new capacity in US during first half of 2020

Renewables made up 57% of new capacity additions in the US during the first half of 2020.

The significant deployment of biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar and wind technologies has been highlighted by the SUN DAY Campaign, which analysed new data published by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Clean energy capacity made up around 7,859MW of the total 13,753MW new capacity added during the six-month period, with natural gas accounting for 5,869MW, in addition to a very small contribution by coal at 20MW and “other sources” at 5MW.

There were no new capacity additions from oil, nuclear power or geothermal energy across the country during the timeframe.

Renewable energy sources now account for 23.04% of the nation’s total installed capacity – in June, all of the 1,013MW of new generating capacity added was provided by solar, wind and hydropower, at 609MW, 380MW and 24MW respectively.

This continued growth means clean power continues to expand its lead over coal, which makes up around a fifth of capacity.

Ken Bossong, Executive Director of the SUN DAY Campaign, said: “While the global coronavirus crisis has slowed their rate of growth, renewables – especially wind and solar – continue to expand their share of the nation’s electricity generating capacity.

“And as prices for renewably-generated electricity and energy storage fall ever-lower, that growth trend seems nearly certain to accelerate.”