Six finalists compete to deliver the ‘UK’s greenest home’!

Six teams of architects and engineers have been shortlisted to design what could be considered as the ‘UK’s greenest home’.

Home of 2030 is a government initiative, which aims to help develop low carbon, modern home manufacturing, inviting new talents to submit their own ideas about how a home can be as much eco friendly as possible.

Among the design teams that are competing for the top spot, are prototypes which have food grown in communal spaces and ponds to promote biodiversity, a home constructed from 98% organic biomass material, timber and straw and homes built using interchangeable parts with other houses.

The six finalists have each received £40,000 of funding to help them develop detailed plans.

Housing Minister Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP said: “The winner of this competition will set the standard for the homes of the future and all six finalists have already made an exciting contribution to the designs we will need in the UK and around the world.”

Minister for Clean Growth and Energy, Kwasi Kwarteng MP said: “Cutting homeowners’ heating bills and making buildings greener is the next step in our plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and pioneering low carbon initiatives like these will futureproof our housing stock for years to come.

“Alongside our nationwide £320 million heat network investment and our upcoming £2 billion Green Homes Grant scheme, these projects will pave the way for the UK’s green homes revolution.”