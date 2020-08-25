Scotland fast-tracks low carbon investment to support COVID-19 recovery

The Scottish Government has announced plans to fast-track funding for low carbon projects to support the nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of the investment through the Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund will be made in the coming year to support the start of construction on shovel-ready projects.

Money will be used to support the installation of technologies such as heat pumps and biomass boilers as well as integrated low carbon heat solutions.

They will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in addition to heating bills for social housing tenants following a minimum of £20 million investment through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP).

The government is inviting applications from registered social landlords, local authorities and energy services companies.

Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “This £20 million Social Housing Net Zero Heat fund will deliver rapid investment to support both our energy and construction sectors whilst reducing bills for those who in many cases have been worst-hit by the economic impact of COVID-19.

“The Scottish Government remains wholly committed to ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change by 2045 and to ensuring that we do so in a way that leaves no one behind. The Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund will deliver on both principles and my colleagues and I look forward to seeing this investment delivering multiple benefits across our society in the coming months.”