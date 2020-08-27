Policy

Ex-Energy Minister Ed Davey elected as new leader of Liberal Democrats

The ex-Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change defeated rival candidate Layla Moran by 42,756 votes to 24,564

ELN TV

Jonny Bairstow
More Articles
Thursday 27 August 2020
Image: ELN

Sir Ed Davey has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats after defeating rival candidate Layla Moran by 42,756 votes to 24,564.

Previously the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, he has been Acting Co-Leader of the political party since 13th December 2019.

He tweeted: “HUGE thanks to everyone who has engaged in the #LibDemLeadership, and thank you to @LaylaMoran for a debate & contest that has shown the best of our party.

“I know whoever wins the party will unite behind the new leader and turn our attention to beating this awful Govt!”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast