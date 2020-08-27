Shell partners with Innowatts for AI-powered demand forecasting

Shell Energy Europe Partners has teamed up with Innowatts to optimise its business with artificial intelligence (AI) enabled forecasting and customer-centric data analytics.

It will use the energy Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to facilitate supply management and provide additional insights into its customers’ carbon footprints to help them meet their sustainability goals.

Innowatts says its platform combines customer-centric energy analytics with insights from managing millions of meters around the world to provide accurate demand forecasts and improve power purchase efficiency.

Dave Boundy, Chief Technology Officer and European General Manager at Innowatts said: “Europe is a priority for Innowatts. We are proud to have partnered with Shell Ventures since our Series A round.

“Our AI-powered SaaS platform can help accelerate the transition to clean energy use in an economically sustainable way, with data-driven intelligence that adapts to providers’ evolving energy needs.”