Finance & Markets

EU approves joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation Energy and ENEOS

The new joint venture will operate petrol stations in Japan

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Friday 28 August 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation Energy (MCE) and ENEOS Corporation.

MCE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation and is active in the sale and trade of petroleum products and construction and operation of fuel stations.

ENOES Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENEOS Holdings and is active in the energy industry, including in the production and sale of petroleum products, petrochemicals, electricity, coal and hydrogen.

The new joint venture will operate petrol stations in Japan.

The Commission said: “The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given that the joint venture will have no activities in the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast