‘Painting wind turbine blades black could reduce significantly bird fatalities’

Painting one wind turbine blade black could reduce bird mortality rates by 70%.

That’s according to Senior Research Ecologist of the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research Roel May who spoke on ELN about his research on the potential impact of wind turbines on birds, as a considerable number of currently collide with wind energy installations each year.

At a small wind power plant in Norway, one of the three rotor blades of the wind turbines there were painted black to investigate how simple mitigation measures applied to onshore projects could save birds’ lives.

Mr May said: “What would be good now is to replicate this study and test it in different sites. It will also be beneficial if during the planning phase of new wind projects, there were more studies about the bird’s populations to avoid future collisions and save the ecosystem.”

