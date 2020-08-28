UK remains ‘world’s biggest offshore wind market’ in first half of 2020

The UK has retained its dominant place in the global offshore wind market in the first half of 2020.

That’s according to the recent report by the World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO), which suggests the country kept the top spot, with more than 10GW of cumulative installed capacity – 714MW were added during the first six months of the year.

Germany is in second place on the list of total global offshore wind capacity in operation, with a total of 7.7GW – however, only 203MW of new capacity added during the first half of 2020.

According to the figures, China’s offshore wind market is growing rapidly, with 1.4GW of newly-installed capacity during the first half of 2020, increasing the total installed capacity to 6.4GW.

With 4.6GW currently in the pipeline, China is poised to overtake Germany soon, according to the estimations of the WFO.

The findings of the report also reveal a total of 2.5GW capacity was added globally during the first half of the year, showing the offshore wind industry continued to grow despite the Covid-19 pandemic.