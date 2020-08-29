Home gardeners should ‘dial before they dig’ to avoid damaging electrical infrastructure.

That’s the call from star of Ground Force Tommy Walsh, who is leading a campaign to encourage people to stay safe with their DIY plans this bank holiday weekend – the announcement follows news that some areas of the country have seen accidental damage to hidden cables and pipes rise by a fifth since lockdown eased.

This is thought to be the case as builders get back to work and homeowners look to carry out work on their properties – the Energy Networks Association notes even small works such as fencing or driveway installations can lead to significant safety risks for the public.

The public are advised to be aware of the location of underground utility equipment before digging or excavating, request location details and plans from utility companies well in advance of significant work starting and to phone their electricity network operator if they are not sure of what to do.

Mr Walsh said: “Whether you’re doing DIY work at home or in the garden or if you’re a construction worker returning back to work following the lockdown, it is absolutely essential that you know what’s underneath before you break ground.

“The energy network includes thousands of miles of underground gas pipes and power cables, so it is vital for everyone who is undertaking excavation work plans their project safely. Stay safe and if you need any further information then contact your local network company before you begin the job. Dial before you dig!”