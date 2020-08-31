Government launches online tool for personalised energy efficiency plans

Homeowners and landlords are being offered personalised plans to make their homes energy efficient and access to trusted local tradespeople to carry out the installations.

They are able to see how improvements can be made to their homes under the government’s new Green Homes Grant scheme, prior to its launch next month.

A revamped Simple Energy Advice website offers a quick energy survey for consumers to see how energy efficient their homes already are and where improvements can be made, in addition to details of how the scheme can make the installations cheaper.

Under the scheme, consumers will be able to access funding for up to two thirds of the cost of the energy saving measures identified – up to £5,000 – in the form of new vouchers.

Lower income households could receive as much as £10,000 for the installations, which includes the insulation of walls, floors and roods, double or triple glazing and low carbon heating.

The measures are expected to save households up to £600 a year on their energy bills.

The scheme is set to make 600,000 new homes more energy efficient and support more than 100,000 skilled jobs.

Business and Energy Secretary Alok Sharma, said: “Green Homes Grants are a key part of our plans to build back greener, helping make 600,000 homes more energy efficient with government vouchers, while supporting 100,000 skilled jobs and supporting our transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“From today people will have the chance to see how this scheme could help save money on their energy bills and connect to trusted local tradespeople across the country so they are ready for the scheme’s launch in September.”