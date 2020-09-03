Total to co-develop 2.3GW floating offshore wind portfolio in Korea

Energy company Total has partnered with Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) to co-develop a 2.3GW portfolio of floating offshore wind projects in Korea.

The portfolio consists of five projects and aims to support South Korea’s renewable energy target of reaching 12GW of offshore wind by 2030.

The partners aim to start co-development activities this Autumn.

Julien Pouget, Senior Vice-President Renewables at Total, said: “South Korea benefits from a unique set of competencies and assets to become one of the leading players in the floating offshore wind sector.”

Mark Dooley, Global Head of GIG, commented: “We are committed to working with Korean companies and the local workforce as much as possible in order to support the Korean government’s Green New Deal plan, revitalise the economy and support jobs through Korea’s green transition.”