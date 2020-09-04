British Gas buys failing supplier Robin Hood Energy’s customer base

British Gas has announced it is to buy Robin Hood Energy‘s customer base for an undisclosed sum.

The failing supplier, run by Nottingham City Council, has reportedly made around 230 staff redundant.

The deal will see 112,000 residential customers, and 2,600 business customers across 10,000 sites move over once the transaction is completed on 16th September.

Centrica says the customers will be offered a British Gas tariff at the same or lower price to the one they are currently on and supported throughout the move.

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive of Centrica, said: “As well as our actions to simplify and modernise our business, we are focused on returning to profitable growth in our core markets and investing in value-generating opportunities. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are delighted to welcome Robin Hood customers to British Gas.

“We are pleased to be able to offer every customer moving to British Gas a tariff which means their price will not be any higher and, importantly, they will be supplied with green electricity and have access to a range of other benefits – such as British Gas Rewards with free energy days and exclusive offers on services such as boiler cover.”