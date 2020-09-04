Octopus Energy appointed to take on customers of Effortless Energy

Octopus Energy has been appointed to take on the customers of Effortless Energy after the gas and power supplier announced it is ceasing trading earlier this week.

Regulator Ofgem says around 2,500 domestic customers and a small number of non-domestic customers will be moved onto Octopus Energy, which says it is offering customers a competitive tariff and notes it will honour all outstanding credit balances and money owed.

The switch will take place on Saturday 5th September 2020 – energy supplies will continue to function as normal and Ofgem reminds customers that they will not be charged exit fees if they decide to switch to another supplier.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s Director of Retail, said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed Octopus Energy for the customers of Effortless Energy. Their energy supply will continue as normal and domestic customer credit balances will be honoured.

“Octopus Energy will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”