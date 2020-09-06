Rolls-Royce to supply battery storage for microgrid on Cook Island

Rolls-Royce has won a contract to supply three 40-foot battery storage technologies for a microgrid on Cook Island.

The MTU EnergyPacks will be integrated into an existing power plant run by local utility Te Aponga Uira on the Pacific island of Rarotonga by energy solutions provider Vector Powersmart.

The batteries have a storage capacity of 4,268kWh and an electricity output of 4,800kVA in total and will serve as a power reserve, provide grid support and enable the increased use of renewable energy.

The microgrid, which supplies electricity to around 11,000 people on Cook Island, consists of solar panels, diesel generators and batteries.

The project supports the archipelago’s goal of covering its energy needs completely through renewable energy sources in the near future whilst reducing greenhouse gas emissions.