Tokamak Energy wins $580k from US Government to tackle fusion challenges

Tokamak Energy has been awarded $580,000 (£440,000) from the US Government to tackle challenges related to developing nuclear fusion technologies.

The business, which is working to accelerate the development of commercial fusion power, has received the new financing from the US Department of Energy under its Innovation Network for Fusion Energy program (INFUSE) – using a spherical tokamak reactor, it hopes to deliver powerful, efficient and cost-effective fusion.

The funding follows a £10 million grant from the UK Government awarded to the firm earlier this month.

Dr. David Kingham, Executive Vice Chairman of Tokamak Energy, said: “Fusion Energy is a game-changing energy source for the future and we need it as soon as possible.

“These grants support our collaboration with partners in US National Laboratories. Working together we can accelerate the development of fusion technologies and bring fusion.”