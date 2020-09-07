Vattenfall to install 8,000 new charging points in the Netherlands

Vattenfall has won a contract to install 8,000 new charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) in the Netherlands.

The chargers will be installed in the provinces of North Brabant and Limburg by 2024.

The company will be investigating with the participating municipalities to find out where the charging points are most suitable.

It will also provide chargers on request, i.e. if someone buys an EV and does not have their own driveway, they can request a charging point nearby.

In addition, Vattenfall will work with the municipalities to ensure drivers already have a charging station close by, before they collect their EV from their dealer.

Tomas Björnsson, Head of E-mobility at Vattenfall said: “Vattenfall has had a good co-operation with the provinces of North Brabant and Limburg in the field of electric charging since 2017. We are very happy to now take the next step in our co-operation. A further deployment of another 8,000 charge points over the next couple of years will enable a further electrification of the car fleet in the regions.

“For us as a company this mark our strong position in public charging in Europe and enables the shift towards electric driving for our customers.”