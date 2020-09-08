David Gilbey is an independent energy expert who has worked across the UK Energy industry since 1976. Joining Eastern Electricity Board as a Distribution Craft Apprentice and over the years worked in various Engineering and Commercial roles in the industry for TXU, Powergen, E.ON and Independent Consultancies UX Energy, Kinect, and Connections provider Dunamis.

He formed ENEXA Energy Solutions Ltd in 2019 to help clients reduce costs and professionally manage the Energy Maze, by providing sound technical, competitive, comprehensive, and ethical energy consultancy services.

With Energy Connections open to competition significant time and costs can be achieved by utilising Independent Connection Provider’s (ICP’s) and Independent Distribution Network Operators (IDNO’s), or Independent Gas Transporters (IGT’s) over the traditional routes for the final connections to the grids. David helps clients to navigate through this complexity and provides bespoke Consultancy and Project Management support. This can range simply from assisting with Domestic connections to large scale Industrial Heat pumps to provide low carbon heating solutions.

David also negotiates and organises competitive energy supply and metering contracts in a totally transparent way, as well as probing energy bills with a focus on the correct allocation of Non- Energy Charges and IDNO DuOS rates.

Specialities:

Technical advice and tendering of gas and electricity connections to the grids

Transparent, ethical power, gas, and metering procurement services

Forensic utility invoice validation and analysis

David has been an Associate of The Utility Market Experts (a working community of accessible independent industry experts) since Oct 2019.

If you would like to discuss his availability, contact Harry Matyjaszek or Stuart Dawes:

Harry Matyjaszek: 07527 206777 or [email protected]

Stuart Dawes on 07771 777902 or [email protected]