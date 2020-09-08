Leeds rolls out free electric bike scheme for commuters

Commuters in Leeds will be able to borrow an electric bike free of charge for up to two weeks as part of a new council initiative to promote sustainable travel.

The fixed and folding e-bikes on offer will be easily charged at home or work using a standard socket and a single charge will be enough to assist cyclists for dozens of miles.

The initiative, which follows the local authority’s similar electric vehicle (EV) trials scheme earlier this year that offered businesses the opportunity to trial an electric van at no cost, aims to encourage more commuters to leave their car at home and embrace more sustainable and active habits.

Citizens who intend to ride the bike to work three times a week or more are asked to visit a pop-up bike hub to apply for the free trial.

Councillor Lisa Mulherin, Executive Member for Climate Change, Transport and Sustainable Development, said: “As part of Leeds City Council’s transport vision and efforts to tackle the climate emergency, we’ve set ambitious targets to increase active and sustainable travel.

“We’re committed to increasing cycling by 300% and this new scheme is a great way to help do that.”