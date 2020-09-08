Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Tesla signs up to Fair Cobalt Alliance to improve human footprint of battery metal mining

The recently-launched Fair Cobalt Alliance aims to support informal cobalt miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo

ELN TV

Jonny Bairstow
More Articles
Tuesday 8 September 2020
Image: Fair Cobalt Alliance

Tesla has signed up to the Fair Cobalt Alliance to improve the human footprint associated with the mining of battery metals.

The recently-launched Fair Cobalt Alliance aims to support informal cobalt miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo, end the use of child labour and improve working conditions across the region.

The country currently produces approximately 70% of the world’s cobalt, which is predominantly used to produce batteries for electric vehicles and consumer electronics – demand for the metal is forecast to surge as energy infrastructure and transport systems increasingly rely on the use of such materials as the world works towards decarbonisation.

The organisation said: “The Fair Cobalt Alliance drives the development of fair cobalt by supporting the professionalisation of artisanal and small-scale mining site management, ensuring an uptake of responsible mining practices and channelling financial investment into mine improvements, with the goal of making mines safer, minimising environmental impact and creating decent working conditions for men and women working at the mines.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast