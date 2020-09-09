Nearly half of Brits ‘aren’t considering buying an EV’

Almost 46% of Brits say they don’t intend to buy an electric vehicle (EV) in the future.

That’s according to a new survey by Ford, which suggests cost is still a major factor that puts off more than half of consumers from buying an EV.

A fifth of the 2,000 adults surveyed said they are unlikely to consider purchasing an EV for the next five years.

Findings of the research also reveal there is still confusion among UK drivers around EVs, with three-quarters saying they are not confident in the difference between hybrid and battery electric cars.

In addition, nearly half say they don’t know enough about the technology to consider purchasing an EV or alternative type of electrified car.

Andy Barratt, Managing Director at Ford of Britain said: “While the move to electrification is gathering pace, there’s no mistaking that this is a huge task ahead of us that will require fundamental efforts to ensure consumers are taken on the journey and the first step is understanding what their options are.”

Ford has also called on the government to create a new senior role, ‘Minister of Electrification’ to help coordinate a comprehensive electrification strategy for the UK.