Siemens Gamesa moves forward on wind-to-hydrogen project

Siemens Gamesa has announced its electrolysis partner for a wind-to-hydrogen project in Denmark.

The Danish company Green Hydrogen Systems (GHS) has been selected to supply the electrolyser system needed for the project.

The plant will involve a 3MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbine, which feeds electricity into the GHS electrolyser, which then uses the electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The oxygen will be released into the atmosphere and the hydrogen will be stored for use as a fuel for buses, taxis and cars.

The wind turbine-to-hydrogen project is expected to start producing the green gas in January 2021.

Finn Daugaard Madsen, Innovation Manager for Power-2-X applications at Siemens Gamesa, said: “Green Hydrogen Systems electrolyser will form a key component in the project, which we hope will lead to a very lean and cost-effective means of storing and utilising green energy from wind turbines.”

Green Hydrogen Systems CEO Niels-Arne Baden commented: “Europe is really banking on sustainable energy and green hydrogen will and must play a vital role in the coming transition.”