Efficiency & Environment

UK council offers free A-rated central heating scheme for energy and carbon savings

Residents in Hambleton will benefit from the council scheme, which has already installed systems in 14 households

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 9 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Residents in Hambleton could benefit from a council scheme which helps eligible households to be fitted with a free central heating system to reduce their fuel bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

Hambleton District Council is working alongside North Yorkshire County Council and has already installed systems in 14 households in the region.

To qualify for the funding, each resident must either receive certain state benefits or have a household income below £21,000 and live in a property that is hard to heat.

Homeowners and private renting tenants currently using inefficient storage heaters, room heaters or fires could also be in with the chance of receiving an A-rated gas-powered central heating system for their home at no cost.

Councillor Mar Robson, Leader of Hambleton District Council, said: “A-rated central heating helps make fuel bills more affordable for residents by saving energy and reducing carbon emissions.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast