UK council offers free A-rated central heating scheme for energy and carbon savings

Residents in Hambleton could benefit from a council scheme which helps eligible households to be fitted with a free central heating system to reduce their fuel bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

Hambleton District Council is working alongside North Yorkshire County Council and has already installed systems in 14 households in the region.

To qualify for the funding, each resident must either receive certain state benefits or have a household income below £21,000 and live in a property that is hard to heat.

Homeowners and private renting tenants currently using inefficient storage heaters, room heaters or fires could also be in with the chance of receiving an A-rated gas-powered central heating system for their home at no cost.

Councillor Mar Robson, Leader of Hambleton District Council, said: “A-rated central heating helps make fuel bills more affordable for residents by saving energy and reducing carbon emissions.”