Efficiency & Environment, Technology, Top Stories

German rail giant says goodbye to diesel with alternative fuel trials

Deutsche Bahn will test a train running on eco-diesel, which allegedly reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 90%

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 10 September 2020
Image: Deutsche Bahn

German rail giant Deutsche Bahn (DB) has begun the testing of new sustainable fuels in a bid to phase out diesel and become climate-neutral by 2050.

To this end, the company will trial a train running on an eco-diesel fuel that could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 90%.

Starting from October, a train travelling between Westerland and Niebüll will operate with climate-friendly eco-diesel, made entirely or partially from processed organic residues.

DB says further tests in regular rail operations are planned, with preparations being currently underway to use eco-diesel on a larger scale in regional transport in Baden-Württemberg.

Sabina Jeschke, DB Board Member for Digitisation and Technology, said: “The railways will only become climate-neutral if we say goodbye to diesel. We have to radically reduce fossil fuel consumption and bring it to zero.

“In 2050, DB will no longer drive a single vehicle with diesel. With an annual consumption of more than 250 million litres of diesel, this is a challenge and we are tackling it.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast