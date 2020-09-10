GTR and Pod Point open the ‘largest EV charging hub’ in UK rail

The train operating company which runs the Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern rail franchise, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), has opened what claims to be the largest dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in UK rail.

The hub, which was co-developed with Pod Point, is located at Hatfield station and features a total of 27 charging points -it aims to facilitate the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure.

According to the Department for Transport, the district will see a 150% increase in public EV charging devices.

The new facility is part of a wider programme of works to improve station facilities at every station across the GTR network – the plan includes approximately 1,000 individual projects and 230 stations.

Image: GTR

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We’re taking great strides towards our goal of having one of the best electric vehicle infrastructure networks in the world.

“This means a network for current and future EV drivers that is affordable, reliable, accessible and secure.

“Today’s landmark announcement ticks all those boxes and will make journeys on road and rail much greener for local residents, commuters and businesses.”