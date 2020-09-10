Robots that inspect, maintain and repair nuclear plants bag government funding

Projects that will build robots to inspect, maintain and repair nuclear power stations, satellites and wind turbines have been awarded £15 million of new funding.

These robotics will also be used to help address new problems resulting from the pandemic, such as machines that need to be controlled remotely and those to carry out contact-free deliveries.

The funding comes as part of a new £65 million government investment to support future technologies and help the UK build back by transitioning to low carbon economy.

Some £44 million will also be allocated to benefit the development of high-performance batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines and electric jets.

The funding will also be used to complete a ‘first-of-its-kind’ UK Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry.

Science Minister Amanda Solloway said: “This new funding will strengthen the UK’s global status in a range of areas, including battery technologies for EVs and robotics, helping us develop innovative solutions to some of our biggest global challenges and creating jobs in rewarding careers right across the country.”