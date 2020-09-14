Scottish Government launches Green Investment Portfolio

The Scottish Government has launched the Green Investment Portfolio which will promote market-ready projects that are seeking private capital and help Scotland transition to a net zero economy by 2045.

A total of 10 projects with £1.16 billion of investment potential – ranging from hydrogen development and plastic recycling – are included in the first release of the portfolio.

Investors are being invited to get behind the low carbon and eco-friendly investment opportunities under the first range of projects.

The portfolio will cover low carbon energy, power and fuel, low carbon transport logistics and distribution, eco-friendly business space, circular economy and recycling and innovation and technology.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Worth around £300 trillion globally, we know that the market for green finance is burgeoning and Scotland’s natural assets and reputation for innovative make it a highly attractive place for that investment.

“We know investors need credible projects that reduce emissions to match their own green ambitions. By assessing these projects before they go to market, the Green Investment Portfolio gives global investors the confidence they need to back projects in Scotland.

“The range of opportunities within this portfolio will expand over time to include £3 billion of projects ready for green finance investment, covering sectors from environmentally sustainable commercial real estate to low emission transportation and green energy.”