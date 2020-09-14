Why the smart grid is at the forefront of the energy revolution

Energy is changing. How it’s generated, distributed and used, with electric vehicles on the rise and renewable generation becoming cheaper and more popular. The electrical grid needs to support these changes – finding a way to balance supply and demand more efficiently and cost-effectively. The answer to this problem? A smarter grid.

Using two-way communications, the new smart grid will help incorporate more renewable energy, react faster in emergencies, and use the local storage of electricity (like batteries in electric cars) to manage unexpected peaks.

But what is the smart gird? Find out here.

This is a promoted article.