Why the smart grid is at the forefront of the energy revolution

The way the energy industry works hasn’t changed all that much for decades now. But we’re at the start of an energy revolution, with the smart grid at the forefront.

Harry Matyjaszek
Monday 14 September 2020
Energy is changing. How it’s generated, distributed and used, with electric vehicles on the rise and renewable generation becoming cheaper and more popular. The electrical grid needs to support these changes – finding a way to balance supply and demand more efficiently and cost-effectively. The answer to this problem? A smarter grid.

Using two-way communications, the new smart grid will help incorporate more renewable energy, react faster in emergencies, and use the local storage of electricity (like batteries in electric cars) to manage unexpected peaks.

But what is the smart gird? Find out here.

