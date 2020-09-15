Kiwi Power is a leading global energy technology company that is simplifying distributed energy. Their unique value combines advanced technology and market expertise gained by operating a world-leading energy resource optimization business successfully throughout Europe for over ten years, which they recently launched in North America. Kiwi Power enables electricity suppliers, asset owners, distribution grid operators and independent aggregators to maximize the value of distributed energy resources (DERs), secure new revenue streams and supply clean and affordable power. In early 2020, Kiwi Power was recognized by Guidehouse Insights (formerly Navigant Research) as a leader among VPP providers and ranked #1 on execution.
