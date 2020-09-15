Webinar: Ofgem’s Micro Business Review – good or bad for TPIs?

Image: ELN

Caroline Pitt, Independent Policy Expert and Consultant

Caroline Pitt is an independent energy consultant who helps businesses get to the bottom of what energy and carbon really means to them. From projecting energy prices at Pöyry to leading the consulting team at Utilyx, Caroline has been building her energy policy expertise for over 18 years. She now works with energy users, suppliers and policy makers to turn political rhetoric into commercial sense.

Jason Miller, Commercial Director, Full Power Utilities

Commercial Director Jason Miller joined Full Power Utilities in 2009. With over a decade of experience in energy procurement, his portfolio spans several industries however his specialist area is within property management. Having partnered with UK’s leading property management Association, Jason is an expert in this field assisting managing agents in account management, bureau services, compliance and energy management. Testament to Jason’s industry knowledge is the accolade of TELCA sales professional of the year, awarded to Jason for his impressive combination of determination on behalf of his customers combined with an engaging style which won the trust and support of his clients.

David Roberts, Independent Commercial Operations Expert

David Roberts is an independent commercial operations expert, who has been in the UK energy market since deregulation in the 1990s and has worked in the retail B2B market in both the SME and I&C sectors. He started his career in gas engineering in the 1980s and then moved to Centrica to manage and hedge the BGB gas portfolio, going on to manage Commercial Product Development for British Gas Business. David was Head of Operations for Energyquote JHA until its successful acquisition by Accenture and then moved into a Head of Sales Support role for Advantage Utilities; leading their proposition and process redesign.

As a consultant since 2017, he has worked with TPI and Supplier clients including Ergo 3, Haven Power and Avantigas, reviewing their commercial partnerships, partner selection and all supporting processes. David is well known across the retail market and is able to provide guidance based on a strong understanding of market participants, the developing of products and propositions, and identifying individual business risks and how they can be best addressed.

David was a founding associate within the TUME Network in 2017 and is leading on TPI relationship developments in the UK.

