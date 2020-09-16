‘Automotive industry must become transparent about its environmental impacts’

The car industry must become transparent about its environmental impacts.

Such is the warning from Swedish electric vehicle (EV) brand Polestar, which has committed to publishing full details of its climate footprint and voiced an aim to become the most transparent business in the automotive industry.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Car manufacturers have not been clear in the past with consumers on the environmental impact of their products. That’s not good enough. We need to be honest, even if it makes for uncomfortable reading.”

Polestar found its new Polestar 2 leaves the factory with a 26-tonne carbon footprint – it accepts the car has a larger manufacturing footprint than a Volvo XC40 with a petrol internal combustion engine, largely due to the energy-intensive battery production process, but highlights that the fossil fuel car surpasses the EV in terms of carbon emissions after 50,000 kilometres of driving.

Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Polestar, said: “Fragmentation will only lead to confusion. Car manufacturers have to come together and be more transparent.

“What we’re saying at Polestar is, as an industry, let’s help consumers make the right choice.”