Government opens £40m Green Recovery Challenge Fund

A fund of up to £40 million to help the country build back greener from the coronavirus pandemic is now open for applications.

The Green Recovery Challenge Fund is part of the government’s wider green economic recovery, jobs and skills package and provides funding for environmental charities and their partners to work on projects across England to restore nature and tackle climate change.

It is expected to help create up to 3,000 jobs and safeguard up to an additional 2,000 jobs.

All projects must contribute to at least one of the following themes: nature conservation and restoration, nature-based solutions, particularly focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation such as through tree planting and restoring peatlands and connecting people with nature.

Projects that create or retain jobs as well as opportunities and benefits for all ages, including young people, will be favoured.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “I am delighted to launch our game-changing fund to kick-start projects to halt the loss of wildlife and tackle climate change as we build back greener from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our ambitious fund will help environmental organisations employ more people to work on tree-planting, nature restoration and helping the public enjoy the outdoors and I encourage organisations to step forward and apply so we can make a real difference to nature whilst also creating jobs.”

The fund will be delivered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with Natural England and the Environment Agency.

Applicants seeking more than £250,000 must submit expressions of interest by 24th September 2020 and the deadline for applications for under £250,000 of funding is 2nd October 2020.