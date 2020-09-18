Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Amazon announces first five recipients of its $2bn Climate Pledge Fund

The e-commerce giant will support companies developing technologies aimed at the decarbonisation of transport, energy efficiency and carbon sequestration

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 18 September 2020
Image: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

Amazon has announced the first five recipients of investments from its $2 billion (£1.5bn) Climate Pledge Fund, a programme which supports sustainable technologies and services aimed at reducing the impact of climate change.

The Climate Pledge Fund will invest in companies across multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, energy generation, storage and utilisation, manufacturing and materials, circular economy and food and agriculture.

The list of the companies set to benefit from the investments includes CarbonCure, a company that uses recycled carbon dioxide for cement production, electric vehicle (EV) startup Rivian and Redwood Materials, which recycles end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and electronic waste into high-value metals and chemicals.

The climate technology company Pachama and intelligent electric motor system manufacturer Turntide Technologies will also be supported.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO, said: “Today, I am excited to announce that we are investing in a group of companies that are channelling their entrepreneurial energy into helping Amazon and other companies reach net zero by 2040 and keep the planet safer for future generations.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast