US Government awards carbon capture project with $1.5m additional funding

The investment will support the next phase of the development of a facility designed to capture, use and store two million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Sunday 20 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

A carbon capture project in Colorado, developed by a consortium of companies including Total, has been awarded $1.5 million (£1.1m) additional funding by the US Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (DOE-NETL).

The commercial-scale project is a result of a partnership between carbon capture technology firm Svante Inc, building materials company LafargeHolcim, construction firm Kiewit Engineering Group Inc, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, a subsidiary of oil company Occidental, and Total.

The finance will support the engineering analysis and advancement of the facility, which is designed to capture up to two million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year from the Holcim cement plant and the natural gas-fired steam generator, which would be sequestered underground permanently by Occidental.

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures President Richard Jackson said: “This partnership is a powerful example of how cross-industry collaboration can help progress carbon capture, utilisation and storage projects that will be critical to accelerating the transition to a lower-carbon world.”

Marie-Noëlle Semeria, Senior Vice President, Group CTO at Total, commented: “Together with our industrial partners and thanks to public-private initiative, we aim at accelerating the deployment, at scale, of innovative and cost-efficient technologies, contributing to decarbonising industry and curb carbon dioxide emissions.”

