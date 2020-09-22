Energy Live Xpo sponsors

Ignite Energy

Energy Live Xpo 2020 sponsor

Kamile Baranauskaite
Tuesday 22 September 2020

Ignite Energy are experts in energy management for large businesses, offering a total solution for organisations looking to reduce their energy costs and consumption.

Working with some of the UK’s biggest names; including John Lewis Partnership, Halfords, Pets at Home, WH Smith, PureGym and SSP, Ignite have an established track record of achieving substantial savings for clients.

Services –

  • Bill Validation and Finance Support
  • Energy Procurement and Risk Management
  • Online Reporting and Colleague Engagement
  • Data Analysis
  • Energy Efficiency Implementations
  • Support and Ongoing Energy Management

