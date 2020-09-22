IMServ is one of the UK’s largest independent Energy Data Collection and Meter Operations service providers, covering over 25% of the UK’s electricity consumption. Collecting data remotely from over 300,000 metering systems GB-wide and validating 80 billion units of energy data per year.

Our industry certified multi-utility solutions deliver data insights on your organisation’s Electricity, Gas and Water consumption.

A combination of experienced installation engineers, extensive industry knowledge and powerful data extraction and reporting, can deliver tangible energy and savings to your organisation.