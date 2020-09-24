Biffa and Nestlé Waters strike deal for recycled plastic in the UK

Biffa and Nestlé Waters UK have formed a new partnership to help accelerate a circular economy for plastics in the UK.

The sustainable waste management company will support Nestlé Waters UK to achieve its commitment of making every BUXTON® bottle using 100% recycled PET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate or rPET).

It will do so by collecting recyclable PET bottles and reprocessing them into rPET at its recycling facility in Seaham, County Durham.

The plant has the capacity to process the equivalent of 1.3 billion plastic bottles each year.

The initiative supports Nestlé Water’s commitment to help consumers do more to recycle their plastics and ensure PET plastics are recovered, recycled and reused.

It also previously pledged for all its brands to be carbon neutral by 2025.

Michel Beneventi, Managing Director for Nestlé Waters UK said: “This is a hugely significant step forwards in achieving our commitment of making our BUXTON® range from 100% rPET. By working together, sharing expertise across our companies to advance PET recycling for circularity, I believe we can be a force for good, helping to create positive, long-lasting impact and change for the planet.

“Having access to a local rPET supply reduces the carbon footprint of producing, sourcing and transporting our packaging from outside the UK and demonstrates the value that plastic drinks bottles have when they are recycled.”

Biffa has also set a target to quadruple its plastic recycling by 2030.