Boris Johnson: ‘Climate action cannot be another victim of coronavirus’

The Prime Minister is reportedly set to call on world leaders to make ambitious commitments to secure the planet for the next generation as he addresses a UN Climate Action Roundtable later today.

Boris Johnson will speak through video link and is expected to push for action on climate change.

According to Downing Street, he will also announce the UK will co-host an event with the UN on December 12th to mark the five-year anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.

Mr Johnson is expected to say: “As the world continues to deal with coronavirus we must look ahead to how we will rebuild, and how we can seize the opportunity to build back better.

“The UK will lead by example, keeping the environment on the global agenda and serving as a launchpad for a global green industrial revolution. But no one country can turn the tide – it would be akin to bailing out a liner with a single bucket.

“We cannot let climate action become another victim of coronavirus. Let us be the leaders who secure the very health of the planet for our children, grandchildren and generations to come.”